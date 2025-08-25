Triple Murder-Suicide: Sergeant Solely Responsible For Killing Wife, Sons In Rockland, AG Says

On Friday, Aug. 22, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation announced it had concluded that Bronxville Police Sergeant Watson Morgan was solely responsible for the deaths of his wife, Ornela Morgan, and their two sons before taking his own life on Dec. 30, 2023, in New City.

The conclusion came after a review of physical and forensic evidence, including ballistics and DNA analysis, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Investigators found no evidence of forced entry and determined that the pistol recovered inside the home was registered to Sergeant Morgan. Ballistic tests matched the gun to the recovered shell casings, and DNA evidence confirmed Morgan’s DNA on the weapon.

"Therefore, OSI concluded there is no basis on which to seek charges against any living person in this matter," the Attorney General's Office said on Friday.

The case began when Morgan failed to show up for his scheduled shift with the Bronxville Police Department on Dec. 29, 2023. Around 12:16 a.m., Clarkstown Police conducted a welfare check at his Clydesdale Court home in New City, where they found the bodies of Morgan, 43-year-old Ornela, and their two children, ages 10 and 12.

At the time, Clarkstown Police said it appeared Morgan had fatally shot his wife and sons before killing himself. Friday’s OSI report confirmed that conclusion.

Morgan, 49, had served with the Bronxville Police Department since 2007 after seven years with the NYPD. He was promoted to detective in 2014 and sergeant in 2016.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.