Trio Caught In Shooting Near Bar In NY: Illegal Guns Seized, Police Say

The incident happened in Middletown just after midnight on Sunday, Aug. 3, near the Switch Inn at 126 East Main St., when shots were fired in the area. No injuries were reported, but Middletown Police said the case quickly became a top priority because of the risk to public safety.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Sept. 9, the department identified three Middletown residents as suspects: Woodley M. Jean, 37; Garry A. Jean, 38; and Keith B. Moore, 40.

All three were arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment, both felonies.

The investigation also included two major raids, police said. The first happened on Monday, Aug. 11. when officers searched Moore’s North Street residence.

The second occurred on Friday, Aug. 22, when police executed a no-knock warrant at a Ruth Court home with the help of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group, taking the Jean brothers into custody.

During that search, police also said they recovered two handguns from a vehicle registered to Garry Jean.

All three men were arraigned in Middletown City Court and are awaiting future court appearances.

Middletown Police credited the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center, the Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police for their roles in the case.

