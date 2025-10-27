Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Trio Caught Burglarizing Hudson Valley Home, Police Say

Three home burglars were caught in the act in Ulster County, police said.

From left: Christopher Escobar, Zachary Wagner, and Jade Terwillegar.

 Photo Credit: Kingston Police Department
Michael Mashburn
Officers on a routine patrol conducted a premise check at a Kingston residence on Emerson Street south of Lucas Avenue and interrupted a burglary in progress Thursday, Oct. 23, Kingston Police said.

Two suspects attempted to flee but were quickly arrested, while a third was found in a nearby car, police said.

Authorities identified the suspects as:

  • Christopher Escobar, 39, of Rhinebeck
  • Zachary Wagner, 32, of Kingston
  • Jade Terwillegar, 30, of Port Ewen

All three were booked on burglary and related charges, and were remanded to the Ulster County jail. Additional charges are likely, police said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-8404 or email [email protected].

