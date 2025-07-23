Trio Attacked Victim, Stole His Silver Chain Before Fleeing In Rockland County: DA

West Haverstraw residents Valadmair Fogle, 19, David Ross, 23, and Elijah Eurie, 18, have each been charged with two counts of Robbery in the Second Degree in connection with the robbery, which happened earlier in July, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, July 23.

The robbery happened around 7:22 p.m. outside a home near 47 New Main St. in the Village of Haverstraw. There, prosecutors say the three defendants approached the victim as he was coming down the front porch steps of his residence, then grabbed him by his shirt and struck him in the eye.

The assault allegedly continued onto New Main Street, where the defendants surrounded the man, knocked him to the ground, and forcibly stole a silver chain necklace from his neck before fleeing toward Clove Avenue.

The victim suffered an injury to his eye and reported significant pain, prosecutors said. The entire incident was reportedly captured on video by a drone conducting surveillance in the area.

The case was investigated by the Town of Haverstraw Police Department, with assistance from the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office.

If convicted, each defendant faces a minimum sentence of 3½ years and up to 15 years in state prison.

