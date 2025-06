The incident happened in Monsey during the day on Tuesday, when a tree fell on a car by the intersection of West Maple Avenue and Saddle River Road, The Monsey Scoop reported.

Video from the scene posted on social media by The Monsey Scoop showed the vehicle with front-end damage from the impact.

Both Spring Hill EMS and Ramapo Police responded to the scene.

The incident resulted in minor injuries.

