Travel Advisory Issued For Popular Exotic Destination By State Department: Here's What To Know

The advisory cites the increased risk of “terrorism and natural disasters” in Indonesia and has classified the nation with a Level 2 Travel Advisory of “Exercise Increased Caution.”

However, certain areas in the nation were labeled with the highest travel advisory level, at a Level 4 Advisory of “Do Not Travel.”

Travelers are advised to avoid areas such as Central Papua (Papua Tengah) and Highland Papua (Papua Pegunungan) "due to civil unrest."

"Terrorists continue plotting possible attacks in Indonesia," the advisory states. "Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting police stations, places of worship, hotels, bars, nightclubs, markets/shopping malls, and restaurants."

State Department Advisory Levels

To help travelers assess international safety risks, the US government uses the following four-level system:

Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Level 4: Do Not Travel

You can check the latest updates at travelmaps.state.gov.

