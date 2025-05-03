Tracking Severe Storms: These Areas Will Be Hit Hardest As Cold Front Pushes Through

Large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible from the system Saturday afternoon, May 3, and continuing into Saturday evening, the National Weather Service says.

Heavy rain with these storms may also cause localized flash flooding.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected over a broad area during that time, with the most potent storms expected in locations shown in orange in the first image above from AccuWeather.

“While thunderstorms could trigger localized damage in parts of the East, the rain is much needed due to the growing drought concerns," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill. "That being said, heavy rain rates in thunderstorms will trigger ponding of water in poor drainage areas, so motorists are advised to use caution."

Rainy conditions will continue on Sunday, May 4, as the front will stall over the Appalachians rather than moving off shore this weekend. (Click on the second image above.)

It will be mostly cloudy Monday, May 5, and Tuesday, May 6 with showers likely both days.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.