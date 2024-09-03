Fair 73°

SHARE

Toyota Recalling 43K Vehicles Due To Faulty Tow Hitch Covers

Tens of thousands of Toyota SUVs are subject to a sizeable recall due to a faulty tow hitch cover that may increase the possibility of a crash, officials say.

Toyota Sequoia

Toyota Sequoia

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Kevauto
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced a recall of approximately 43,400 Toyota Sequoia Hybrids that may have tow hitch covers that can detach from the bumper and fall into the roadway, causing a hazard for other drivers.

Recalled models include vehicles produced in 2023 and 2024.

"The subject vehicles are equipped with a resin tow hitch cover held in place by molded clips to the rear bumper," according to the NHTSA. "Due to the design of the attachment structure between the tow hitch cover and bumper, there may be insufficient retention of the cover.

"Thus, the hitch cover may separate from the vehicle while driving, and be perceived as a road hazard, potentially increasing the risk of a crash." 

Drivers have been instructed to take impacted vehicles to a dealership to have the tow hitch cover replaced and the rear bumper modified for free.

Officials said that anyone with a Toyota affected by the recall will be notified by Saturday, Oct. 19.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE