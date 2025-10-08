'Torture Chamber' Found In Home Of NY Biz Leader Who Targeted Minor For 'Sadistic' Sex: DOJ

Peter Bardunias, 59, of Clifton Park, was charged with attempting to entice a minor to engage in prohibited sexual activity, in Albany federal court on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Bardunias, who serves as senior vice president for the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce, spent two weeks messaging an undercover FBI agent posing as a 15-year-old girl, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

During the conversation, he discussed subjecting the purported girl to “violent and sadistic” sexual abuse, including that he wanted to “strangle” and “torture” her while raping her, prosecutors said.

On Monday, Oct. 6, Bardunias drove to Warren County thinking he was meeting the girl and brought candy to make her more comfortable, according to prosecutors. Instead, he was met by federal law enforcement officers and arrested on the spot.

A federal search warrant executed at Bardunias’s Clifton Park home turned up a box of sex toys that included restraints and a knife “consistent with the materials used for the ‘torture chamber’ Bardunias told the would-be child he was going to prepare to rape and torture them within,” prosecutors said.

“I am thankful that the FBI intervened to ensure that he was unable to follow through in any of this horrific activity with a real minor,” said US Attorney John Sarcone. “Our community is safer tonight because Bardunias is behind bars.”

US Attorney General Pam Bondi urged parents to be “hyper aware” of conversations their children have via text or online.

“Predators often lurk behind screens,” Bondi said. “This man’s alleged crimes are shocking, and our prosecutors will ensure he faces severe consequences for his evil conduct towards an innocent child.”

Bardunias had his initial court appearance Tuesday and was ordered held in custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Friday, Oct. 10.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life imprisonment, along with a potential fine and term of supervised release.

Bardunias joined the Capital Region Chamber in 2020 and, according to his LinkedIn page, stepped into the role of senior vice president of community advancement early last year.

Chamber President and CEO Mark Eagan confirmed Bardunias has been suspended without pay following his arrest.

“The Capital Region Chamber is aware that Peter Bardunias has been taken into custody,” Eagan said in a statement. “He has been placed on unpaid suspension pending investigation."

Before his current role, Bardunias spent years in leadership positions with other business groups, including as president and CEO of both the Southern Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Mahopac-Carmel Chamber of Commerce in Putnam County.

His online resume also notes that he graduated from Fordham University in 1987 and previously completed internships at WCBS Channel 2 in New York City and WVOX/WRTN Radio in New Rochelle.

Campaign finance filings in New York show Bardunias made several small political contributions in recent years, including donations to the Saratoga County Republican Committee and to campaigns for state lawmakers Sen. Jim Tedisco and Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh, CBS6 reports.

Daily Voice has reached out to Bardunias for comment. Check back for updates.

