Top 'Deadbeat Dads' Unveiled By NY Sheriff Ahead Of Mother's Day: 'We Will Come Find You'

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office unveiled the county’s top 10 “Deadbeat Dads”–men who collectively owe hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid child support–at a press conference outside the Yaphank jail Thursday, May 8.

Some individuals on the list owe more than $300,000, according to officials, and have been evading law enforcement despite legal obligations to support their children.

Among those to speak alongside a poster of the men were Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr., and Suffolk County Legislator Trish Bergin.

“Child support plays a vital role in a child’s life,” said Bergin, who also serves as chair of the Seniors and Human Services Committee. “When a non-paying parent falls behind… it is to the detriment of the child and their chances to proper and thrive in life.”

The announcement was part of a larger Mother’s Day initiative aimed at highlighting the real-world consequences of unpaid support—often borne by mothers and children—and to encourage public assistance in locating the individuals responsible.

“If a parent is not upholding their financial obligation to their child, we will come find you and hold you accountable,” said Sheriff Toulon. “Our children deserve better.”

Under New York State law, failure to pay child support can carry serious consequences, including wage garnishment, driver’s license suspension, passport denial, negative credit reporting, and even jail time. Willful nonpayment is considered a crime and can result in misdemeanor or felony charges, depending on the amount owed and the length of time unpaid.

A complete list of non-paying parents, provided by the county's Child Support EnforcementBureau, can be found on the Suffolk County government website.

