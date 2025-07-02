Too Golden To Boil: Rare Lobster Found At NY ShopRite Goes From Seafood To Stardom

A rare golden lobster, estimated to occur only once in every 30 million lobsters, was discovered at the ShopRite in the Putnam County town of Carmel, the store announced in a Facebook post on Monday, June 30.

The store affectionately named the crustacean Jerry, and instead of landing on someone’s dinner plate, he’ll be transferred to the Mystic Aquarium in New London County, Connecticut, where he’ll live out his life on display.

In their post, the supermarket explained that Jerry is "way too good to eat."

"He'll live out his days bringing joy to visitors from near and far," the post continued, ending with, “Swim free, Jerry. We’ll miss you.”

Golden lobsters are the result of a rare genetic mutation that causes their shells to take on a bright, yellow-orange hue rather than the more common dark blue or greenish-brown.

The supermarket's post drew dozens of comments and reactions:

"Yay! Thank you for saving this little guy!" wrote one commenter.

Another wished the lobster the best: "Good luck to Jerry on his new adventure!"

