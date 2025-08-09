Fair 81°

Times Square Shooting: 3 Injured, Teen Suspect Apprehended

A burst of gunfire broke out overnight in Times Square, leaving three people wounded and a teenage suspect in handcuffs in the heart of midtown Manhattan, police said.

The violence erupted just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 at the bustling corner of 44th Street and 7th Avenue.

Investigators say the shooting began with a dispute between a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, who was shot in the foot. 

During the chaos, stray bullets also struck a 65-year-old man in the leg, and grazed an 18-year-old woman.

All three victims were hospitalized and are listed in stable condition.

Officers quickly apprehended the 17-year-old suspect at the scene and recovered a firearm. Charges against him are pending as detectives continue their investigation.

The shooting, which unfolded in one of New York City’s busiest tourist hubs, left visitors and locals alike shaken, and are prompting renewed calls for safety in the heart of Manhattan.

