Tight Ankles On Baby Pajamas Raise Injury Concerns, Prompting Large Recall

Macy's issued the recall for about 16,300 Holiday Lane-branded cotton pajamas, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, May 22.

According to the recall notice, Macy's received four reports of ankle elastic causing chafing, imprinting, or restricted circulation for babies. No hospitalizations were reported to the CPSC.

The pajamas were sold exclusively at Macy's stores and online. They were available for about $27 from March 2024 through January 2025.

The recall showed five affected styles: Merry Mix It, Family Plaid, Winterton Plaid, Star, and Floral. The pajamas came in sizes for infants 0-3 months, 3-6 months, and 6–9 months, with "Holiday Lane" printed on the neck label and a style number on the care tag sewn into the side seam.

Parents are urged to stop using the pajamas immediately and fill out a recall form on the recall's website. After submitting the form, Macy's will send a postage-paid envelope so the pajamas can be returned for free.

Once a return is received, customers will receive a refund check. Macy's is reaching out directly to known buyers and the pajamas should not be returned to stores.

Anyone with questions about the recall should call Macy's at 833-408-0501 or visit the company's website.

