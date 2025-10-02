This NY City Named One Of America’s Fastest-Growing Retirement Boomtowns: New Study

According to a rankings by GOBankingRates, the city was ranked No. 29 on a list of America’s 50 fastest-growing retirement boomtowns.

The analysis, based on US Census Bureau data, looked at cities with at least 7,500 residents age 65 and older and a higher-than-average share of seniors compared to the national figure of 16.84 percent.

In Mount Vernon, 18.1 percent of the population is now 65 and older, the study found. That group grew by 5.7 percent in just the past year and by 25 percent over the past five years, making the city one of the fastest-rising retirement destinations in the United States.

Overall, GOBankingRates noted that “great minds are retiring alike in 2025,” with senior populations increasing by 20 percent or more since 2018 in all of the cities on its list.

Florida dominated the rankings, with 12 cities making the top 50, including Leesburg (No. 1), Edgewater (No. 3), and Tavares (No. 5). But Mount Vernon was among the standout non-Florida locations attracting a growing senior community.

The study credits factors such as affordability, access to healthcare, and community amenities as drivers behind the surge in retirement-age residents across the nation.

Click here to view the full rankings from GOBankingRates.

