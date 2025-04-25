This Hudson Valley Restaurant Among Top 15 In US, New Ranking Says

In a new ranking released on Wednesday, April 2, Food & Wine named Dutchess County's Stissing House, located at 7801 South Main St. in Pine Plains, as the 10th best restaurant in the United States.

In their write-up, the magazine gave a shout-out to Chef Clare de Boer, who runs the kitchen Stissing House and was named a 2018 F&W Best New Chef. She took over the space in March 2022, making the eatery into what it is today.

"The daily changing menu features simple pleasures, like pickles, chips, or a cup of broth," Food & Wine's reviewers wrote, continuing, "But the real treats are roasted over the wood fire, like dayboat scallops cooked over the coals, or a suckling pig crisped up until crackling."

The publication also highlighted the eatery's rustic setting in a historic tavern building that dates all the way back to 1782.

"Drive up for a weekend of leaf peeping in upstate New York, and start with a drink by the fire before getting cozy in the candlelit dining room," Food & Wine's writers suggested in their write-up.

The restaurant's menu depends on seasonal availability. Right now, the April 2025 menu boasts impressive options such as Hand-chopped tuna tartare with fresno chili and celery; Wood-roasted Snowdance chicken with potatoes and cress; Lamb sausage with lentils and escarole; and Venison pie for two.

Click here to view the full April menu.

Stissing House wasn't the only New York eatery to make it on Food & Wine's list—other Empire State restaurants named were:

The Musket Room in New York City at 265 Elizabeth St.;

Penny in New York City at 90 East 10th St.

Click here to read Food & Wine's top 15 US Restaurants.

