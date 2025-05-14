This Dome-Shaped House In The Catskills Is NY’s Most Wishlisted Airbnb

The release comes as Airbnb reports a surge in spontaneous trips, with bookings made less than a week before check-in becoming the platform’s fastest-growing travel trend over the past three years.
“Trips booked less than a week before travel has been the fastest growing segment over the last three years,” the company said in its announcement.
“Searches for trips within 50–300 miles of guests’ origins make up nearly 25 percent of guest searches for summer trips this year.”
To celebrate the shift toward nearby travel, Airbnb unveiled the top wishlisted homes across all 50 states. Here are the ones in your state:
New Jersey: Cape May County Beach House
- 1 minute walk to the beach
- Sleeps 13, five bedrooms
- Approx. $1,600 per night
Pennsylvania: Texter Mountain Cabin in Robesonia
- Wooded setting with a hot tub
- Sleeps 4, two bedrooms
- Approx. $440 per night
New York: Luxury Designer Dome in the Catskills (Roxbury)
- Dome-shaped modern oasis
- Sleeps 10, with 2-night minimum
- Approx. $1,300 for two nights
Connecticut: The River Loft in Weston
- Studio cottage with river access
- Surrounded by 2+ acres of forest
- 2-night minimum, total $912
Massachusetts: Gingerbread House Treehouse in the Berkshire Hills (Tyringham)
- Whimsical escape in a forest setting
- Sleeps 4, two bedrooms
- Approx. $818 for two nights
Maryland: Rustic Treehouse in McHenry
- Tucked in the woods near Deep Creek Lake
- Sleeps 5, two bedrooms
- Approx. $922 for two nights
Virginia: Converted train stay with cozy charm
- Sleeps 3, one bedroom
- Approx. $321 per night
Click here for the full list to see top wishlisted homes in every state.
