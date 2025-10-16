Caught On Camera: NY's Playland Plundered By Pack of Pirates, 200 Plushies Pillaged, Police Say

According to the department, the trio arrived on the Rye Playland beach in a small boat just before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 23, then climbed a fence to enter the amusement area.

Once inside, police said the intruders caused significant damage and theft, including vandalizing an electrical room and ripping out fiber optic cables for the park’s phone and internet service.

The trio also allegedly stole 200 stuffed animals, carrying them away in garbage bags, in addition to unsuccessfully trying to throw a photo booth off the boardwalk, according to authorities.

Detectives have circulated photos of the suspects to law enforcement agencies across the region, but have not yet been able to identify them.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or their boat is asked to contact the General Investigations Unit at 914-864-7916.

The Westchester County Police also said it maintains confidential tip lines, where callers, emailers, or texters can remain anonymous if they choose.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.