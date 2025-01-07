These Two Girl Scout Cookie Flavors Will Be Retired In 2025: How You Can Buy Them

The Girl Scouts of the USA said that it will retire its S’mores and Toast-Yay! cookies after this season. The organization made the announcement in a news release on Tuesday, Jan. 7 as it kicks off the 2025 Girl Scout Cookie season.

S'mores cookies were introduced in 2017. Just like the campfire classic, the Girl Scout version has a chocolate and marshmallow filling in between two graham sandwich cookies.

The Toast-Yay! flavor was introduced in 2021. The toast-shaped cookies have a French toast flavor and are dipped in icing.

The retirements are the latest changes made by the Girl Scouts, which tries to refresh its cookie lineup each year. Despite huge popularity, the Raspberry Rally cookie was discontinued after the 2023 season, CNN reported.

This bittersweet announcement accompanies the annual celebration of the Girl Scout Cookie Program, recognized as the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. Through cookie sales, Girl Scouts build key skills like goal setting, money management, and decision-making.

The program also helps fund activities such as camps, service projects, and trips.

"Girl Scout Cookie season is about so much more than selling the iconic cookies people know and love," said Wendy Lou, chief revenue officer for the Girl Scouts. "The funds girls earn throughout the season directly power girls’ journeys in leadership, entrepreneurship, and community building."

Fans of S'mores and Toast-Yay! cookies are encouraged to act quickly, as availability will vary by location. Shoppers can visit local cookie booths or connect with Girl Scouts in their community to secure their final boxes and online orders are also available through individual Digital Cookie sales links.

The 2025 season runs nationally through April, though exact dates may vary by region. Starting on Friday, Feb. 21, customers can use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to purchase boxes online for direct shipping.

You can also text the word "COOKIES" to 59618 for updates on purchasing options.

