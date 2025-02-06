Freezing Rain Snow Fog/Mist 30°

These Rockland School Districts Are On Delayed Starts, Remote Learning

The following school districts have scheduled closures and delayed starts on Thursday, Feb. 6 as a result of storm-related wintry conditions:

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Westchester County

Bedford Central School District, closed

Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District, closed

Byram Hills Central School District, three-hour delay

Chappaqua Central School District, closed

Croton-Harmon Union Free School District, closed

Dobbs Ferry School District, two-hour delay

Eastchester Union Free School District, closed

Elmsford  Union Free School District, closed

Greenburgh Central School District, two-hour delay

Harrison Central School District, closed

Hendrick Hudson School District, closed

Lakeland Central School District, closed

Katonah Lewisboro School District, closed 

Mount Pleasant Central School District, closed (updated)

Mount Vernon City School District, two-hour delay

North Salem Central School District, closed

Ossining Union Free School District, closed

Peekskill City School District, closed

Pleasantville Union Free School District, closed

Pocantico Hills School District, closed

Port Chester Public School District, closed

Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, two-hour delay

Somers Central School District, closed

Valhalla Union Free School District, two-hour delay

White Plains Public School District, closed

Yonkers Public Schools, two-hour delay

Yorktown Central School District, closed

BOCES Putnam-Northern Westchester, closed

BOCES Southern Westchester, closed

Putnam County

Brewster Central School District, closed

Carmel Central School District, closed

Haldane Central School District, closed

Mahopac Central School District, closed

Putnam Valley Central School District, closed

Rockland County

Clarkstown Central School District, two-hour delay

East Ramapo Central School District, remote learning

Nyack Public Schools, two-hour delay

Suffern Central School District, two-hour delay

Dutchess County

Beacon City School District, closed

Dover Union Free School District, closed

Hyde Park Central School District, closed

Millbrook Central School District, closed

Pawling Central School District, closed

Poughkeepsie City School District, closed

Red Hook Central School District, closed

Rhinebeck Central School District, closed

Wappingers Central School District, closed

Webutuck Central School District, two-hour delay

Orange County

Chester Union Free School District, closed

Greenwood Lake Union Free School District, closed

Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School District, closed

Middletown School District, closed

Minisink Valley Central School District, closed

Warwick Valley Central School District, closed

Washingtonville Central School District, closed

