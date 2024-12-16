These Rockland County School Districts Are On Delayed Starts

Westchester County
Bedford Central School District, two-hour delay
Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Byram Hills Central School District, two-hour delay
Chappaqua Central School District, two-hour delay
Hendrick Hudson School District, two-hour delay
Lakeland Central School District, three-hour delay
Katonah Lewisboro School District, two-hour delay
Mount Pleasant Central School District, two-hour delay
North Salem Central School District, three-hour delay
Ossining Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Peekskill City School District, three-hour delay
Pleasantville Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, two-hour delay
Somers Central School District, two-hour delay
Yorktown Central School District, three-hour delay
Putnam County
Brewster Central School District, two-hour delay
Carmel Central School District, three-hour delay
Mahopac Central School District, three-hour delay
Rockland County
Clarkstown Central School District, two-hour delay
East Ramapo Central School District, two-hour delay
Nyack Public Schools, two-hour delay
Suffern Central School District, two-hour delay
Dutchess County
Arlington Central School District, two-hour delay
Dover Union Free School District, three-hour delay
Beacon City School District, two-hour delay
Pawling Central School District, two-hour delay
Poughkeepsie City School District, two-hour delay
Wappingers Central School District, two-hour delay
Orange County
Florida Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Greenwood Lake School District, two-hour delay
Middletown School District, two-hour delay
Minisink Valley Central School District, two-hour delay
Warwick Valley Central School District, two-hour delay
