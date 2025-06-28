Fog/Mist 64°

SHARE

These Locations Are Most Likely To See Scattered Severe Storms

Scattered strong thunderstorms will sweep through much of the Northeast, and could disrupt outdoor plans.

Afternoon and evening storms on Saturday, June 28, are most likely in the areas shown in yellow.

Afternoon and evening storms on Saturday, June 28, are most likely in the areas shown in yellow.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s on Saturday, June 28, before showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. The most potent storms are expected to occur away from the coast. (See the image above from AccuWeather.)

Storm activity should diminish by the middle of the evening as the system pushes out, according to the National Weather Service.

By Sunday, June 29, and Monday, June 30, partly to mostly sunny skies will return along with warmer temperatures, though a few pop-up showers could return in the late afternoon and evening.

Another stretch of unsettled weather is expected to return on Tuesday, July 1.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE