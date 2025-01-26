These Areas Will Be Quick-Hitting Rounds Of Snow, Possible Hazardous Travel

The precipitation from fast-moving low-pressure systems will be fueled by separate blasts of cold Canadian air.

"The cold shots will be associated with fronts and storms from northwestern Canada," according to AccuWeather.com. "Because of their speedy nature and the approximate Canadian province where they started from or passed through, these storms are often referred to as Alberta clippers."

Alberta clippers are known for delivering quick bursts of snow, gusty winds, and sudden drops in visibility, making travel hazardous.

They could cause snow squalls, leading to dangerous travel from Monday, Jan. 27 through Wednesday, Jan. 29 in the areas in blue in the image above.

"As the snow showers pass through the region's airport hubs, delays due to slippery runways and aircraft deicing operations are possible," AccuWeather notes.

Drivers in those areas are urged to exercise extreme caution, as conditions can change rapidly, increasing the likelihood of accidents on icy roads.

Potential flight delays at major hubs are also possible due to slippery runways and aircraft deicing operations.

Meanwhile, temperatures this week will range from the upper 20s to low 30s, a welcome shift from last week's bitter cold when wind chills frequently dipped near zero.

