These Are Toughest Jobs In America, New Survey Says

Commissioned by Bosch Power Tools and conducted by Talker Research, the poll asked 2,000 Americans — including 1,000 trade workers — what comes to mind when they think of difficult professions.

The results offer insight not only into which jobs are considered the most demanding, but also into what Americans value in a tough role.

Descriptions of tough jobs ranged from “solving other people’s problems all day with little to no help” to “constantly making quick decisions and being stuck in stressful situations daily,” and “something that pushes my physical and mental limits.”

While many identified specific professions, nearly half of employed Americans — regardless of role — believe their job is hard.

Among trade workers, that figure jumps to 50 percent, more than double the 21 percent reported by non-trade workers.

One in five employed respondents said you need to be “extremely tough” to do their job.

A large majority — 72 percent — said trade workers are generally tougher than non-trade workers, and 81 percent of all surveyed said trade workers don’t get enough credit for the work they do.

Still, there’s interest in pursuing trade work. Nearly half — 49 percent — of non-trade respondents said they’d consider a career in the trades.

Furthermore, 68 percent of those who didn’t have access to trade skills courses in high school indicated they would have taken them if given the chance.

Among respondents not currently working in a trade, 43 percent had done so previously, and the majority of that group — 70 percent — said they would do it again.

Trade work’s popularity continues to grow, with 88 percent of all participants encouraging younger Americans to consider a trade as a career path.

“Pursuing a career in the trades offers a variety of benefits with hands-on experiences that cultivate practical skills and provide a lifelong sense of purpose,” said Robert Hesse, regional president of Bosch Power Tools in North America. “Just like any job, being a trade worker has its challenges, but in a world of shifting industries, the skilled trades remain a reliable and rewarding path for more and more Americans.”

Ahead of Construction Safety Week, the survey also explored what trade workers want the public — and their employers — to understand about the work they do.

Among the most common sentiments:

“Without trade workers, non-trade jobs wouldn’t be available.”

“You can earn a decent living working in the trades without having to spend a bunch of money on a college degree.”

“It takes more than physical strength. You have to be smart and problem solving.”

Safety also emerged as a top concern, with 57 percent of trade workers reporting up to four “close calls” on the job in the past year.

Of those, nearly a third — 31 percent — said they’ve left a job site because it felt unsafe. Key improvements requested include better training on equipment (32 percent), safety instruction (28 percent), and emergency preparedness (27 percent).

Top 20 Toughest Jobs (According To Survey Respondents):

Firefighter — 48 percent

Construction worker — 44 percent

Military — 38 percent

Doctor — 38 percent

Police officer — 37 percent

EMT or paramedic — 35 percent

Astronaut — 32 percent

Farmer — 29 percent

Air traffic controller — 29 percent

Oil worker — 25 percent

Nurse — 18 percent

Roofer — 16 percent

Electrician — 16 percent

Home builder — 16 percent

Engineer — 15 percent

Pilot — 14 percent

Teacher — 14 percent

Lawyer — 13 percent

Carpenter, woodworker or cabinet maker — 12 percent

Drywall/plaster installer — 12 percent

