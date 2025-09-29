'The Simpsons' Returning To Theaters With Movie Sequel: Here's When

Disney's 20th Century Studios confirmed that "The Simpsons 2" will get a theatrical release on Friday, July 23, 2027. The sequel comes two decades after the first movie for "The Simpsons" hit theaters in July 2007, bringing in a worldwide box office haul of $536 million.

This will be the first full-length Simpsons film since Disney bought 21st Century Fox in 2019. The movie will replace an untitled Marvel Cinematic Universe film planned for the summer of 2027, Variety reported.

While no plot details have been revealed, Disney teased the sequel on Instagram with a poster featuring the franchise's iconic pink donut with sprinkles shaped like the number two.

"Homer's coming back for seconds," the tagline reads.

In the original movie, the Environmental Protection Agency placed Springfield under a massive glass dome because Homer polluted the fictional town's lake. Actor Tom Hanks and rock band Green Day made guest appearances, alongside longtime voice actors like Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, and Hank Azaria.

The sequel announcement comes as The Simpsons extends its record as TV's longest-running animated series and sitcom. The show, which debuted in 1989, has been renewed through its 40th season in 2028-29.

Showrunner Matt Selman said the beloved yellow family has stayed relevant through streaming.

"Instead of the kids watching it on local TV in the afternoon, they can just watch it all, all the time, all day, all forever," Selman told Variety in June. "Being on Disney+ has been somewhat rejuvenating for us. Not that we realized we needed rejuvenation, but we appreciate it."

The Simpsons will hit the 800-episode mark during the 37th season, which premiered on Sunday, Sept. 28.

