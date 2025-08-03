‘That’s Muhammad Ali’s Brother’: Rahaman Ali, A Quiet Legend, Dies At 82

Ali passed away on Friday, Aug. 1, just two weeks after his 82nd birthday, according to the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville.

“You can’t tell Muhammad’s story without mentioning Rahaman,” DeVone Holt, president and CEO of the Ali Center, said.

“He was one of the most constant sources of support for Muhammad during his career, and their relationship was a true example of what it means to be ‘my brother’s keeper.’”

According to Ali's family, he became ill in July, a day before his birthday, and was admitted to Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville.

He was later placed into hospice care and was surrounded by his wife, Caroline, and loved ones, until he passed away.

"Additionally, Rahaman’s daughters Alecea, Satina, & Racinda, his son Ibn, as well as his sister-in-law, Lonnie Ali, the widow of the late, Muhammad Ali, made it to the hospital to spend time with Rahaman prior to his passing," a spokesperson for the family said.

Born July 18, 1943, as Rudolph Arnett Clay, Rahaman followed his older brother into the ring, fighting professionally from 1964 to 1972 as a heavyweight.

But it was his role as his brother's fiercest supporter that earned him national recognition. He trained and traveled with Muhammad Ali during some of the champ’s most iconic fights.

In 2014, he published a memoir titled “That’s Muhammad Ali’s Brother! My Life on the Undercard,” and followed it with “My Brother, Muhammad Ali – The Definitive Biography” in 2019.

In recent years, Rahaman remained a fixture at the Muhammad Ali Center, often greeting fans and celebrating his brother’s legacy in person.

There was no shortage of tributes posted by friends and family following news of Ali's passing this week.

"Today, the last living member of my father’s immediate family returned to heaven," Hana Ali posted on Instagram.

"They were close their entire lives, brothers by blood, but friends by choice," she continued. "Even as children, their bond was extraordinary. My father loved his brother like he was his own child."

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Rahaman Ali, former professional boxer and younger brother of Muhammad Ali," DAZN Boxing officials said in a statement.

"Uncle Rock had a heart of gold," Hana Ali added.

"He never needed a spotlight to shine, And I believe that now, from above, he and Daddy are part of something bigger… something beautiful… something meant to help heal this broken world."

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.