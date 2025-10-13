Tennis Club To Open New Indoor Facility At Hudson Valley Shopping Mall: Here's When

Court 16, known for its community-focused approach to tennis, will open its first Westchester County location at Ridge Hill in Yonkers in November, the company announced.

The 16,500-square-foot indoor facility will officially open on Saturday, Nov. 22, offering six USTA-sanctioned courts designed for both kids and adults. Membership sales begin Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Families who join before Sunday, Nov. 30, will receive complimentary months of play and special perks ahead of the club’s Spring 2026 season kickoff, officials said.

The new club will feature youth and adult programming, including the Kids Academy, holiday camps, and adult tennis and pickleball leagues. Kids’ memberships include family access and events designed to make tennis social and approachable, while adults can enjoy lessons, group classes, and ball machine training.

Holiday camps for children ages 4 and older will run during Thanksgiving and winter breaks, offering full-day sessions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enrollment for memberships and camps is available by clicking here.

The Yonkers site will be Court 16’s fifth location, joining clubs in New York City and Philadelphia. The company has additional East Coast openings planned for 2026, supported by USTA Ventures, which invested in its expansion.

