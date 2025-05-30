Ten People Burned By Portable Chargers, Sparking Massive Recall

iWALK has issued the recall for about 27,500 magnetic wireless power banks, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, May 29. The recall includes three models of pocket-sized chargers manufactured by U2O Global.

The batteries can overheat and ignite, posing a serious risk of fires and burns. At least 15 incidents have been reported, including 10 burn injuries, according to the CPSC.

The portable chargers were sold between July 2021 and March 2024 for $20 to $57. They were available on several websites, including Amazon and iWalkMall.com.

All recalled models feature a circular LED display to show power levels, along with serial numbers printed on the back. Two models also include a phone holder ring above the screen.

Customers are urged to stop using the power banks immediately and request a refund from U2O Global. To qualify, owners must send a photo of the recalled unit — showing the model and serial numbers — with the word "recalled" written in permanent marker to service@iwalk.net.

The CPSC also asked people not to put recalled chargers in the trash or regular recycling bins. These batteries must be taken to a household hazardous waste facility and you should call your local site to confirm that it accepts recalled lithium-ion devices.

You can learn more about the recall on iWALK's website or by calling U2O Global toll-free at 888-279-0111.

