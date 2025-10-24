Teen's Harrowing Testimony Helps Convict NY Child Predator After Years Of Abuse

Willie Arrington III, 53, was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child by a Schenectady County jury on Thursday, Oct. 24. Jurors deliberated for just one hour and 15 minutes before reaching their verdict.

Prosecutors argued that Arrington sexually abused an underage girl known to him between fall 2018 and summer 2021, when the victim was between 9 and 12 years old. The jury’s verdict included a finding that at least one of the assaults involved intercourse or oral sex.

The victim disclosed the abuse in April 2024 to a family member in Virginia, after moving out of Arrington’s home in December 2023. Virginia child welfare authorities referred the case to Schenectady police, who investigated alongside county child protective services and the DA’s office.

At trial, the now 16-year-old testified in detail about roughly 50 separate assaults inside a Schenectady residence. Arrington testified on his own behalf and denied the accusations, but prosecutors said he contradicted his own statements during cross-examination.

District Attorney Robert Carney praised the victim’s courage, saying her testimony convinced jurors despite Arrington’s denials.

“She was able to tell her story at trial in such detail through… questioning that these twelve jurors were convinced of her truthfulness and were unpersuaded by Mr. Arrington’s blanket denials,” Carney said.

Arrington is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2026. He faces a minimum of 10 years and maximum of 25 years to life.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.