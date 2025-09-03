Fair 71°

Teenage Girl Killed, 3 Airlifted After Plane Crashes Into Wyoming Wilderness

A 13-year-old girl was killed and three of her family members were seriously injured when a small plane crashed in Wyoming’s Bighorn National Forest, triggering a complex, multi-aircraft rescue in rugged terrain, authorities said.

Bighorn National Forest in Wyoming.

 Photo Credit: US Forest Service
The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was reported around 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1 near Big Mountain, where initial 911 calls mentioned lost or injured people before additional reports pointed to an aircraft down. A First Flight air crew from Greybull flew over the area and confirmed wreckage west of Big Mountain.

Responders found a single-engine aircraft, three injured patients, and a 13-year-old girl who was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Her identity has not yet been released.

The injured were three other members of the family: an 11-year-old boy, a 54-year-old man, and a 53-year-old woman. 

One patient was flown by First Flight to the command post and taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. A Wyoming Army National Guard helicopter airlifted the other two.

