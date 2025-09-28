Teen With Scissors Shot Dead By Trooper After Threatening Woman: Nysp

Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

An officer-involved shooting left an 18-year-old dead after he allegedly tried to stab a woman inside a home, New York State Police announced on Sunday, Sept. 28.

New York State Police car.

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Nathan J. Novakowski, 18, of Chemung, was threatening a woman with scissors when troopers and a Chemung County Sheriff’s deputy responded to Rotary Road at 2:58 p.m., police said.

A state trooper located the victim in the living room and ordered Novakowski several times to drop the weapon in an attempt to de-escalate the confrontation, according to investigators.

Instead, Novakowski grew agitated and attempted to stab the victim. The trooper fired his division-issued gun, striking Novakowski fatally, police detailed in the release.

The female victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Greater Valley Ambulance, authorities said.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the state Attorney General’s Office are investigating the incident, as required by New York law.

