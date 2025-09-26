Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Teen Admits Bludgeoning Pregnant GF Until Baby Died In Horrific 2-Day Attack In NY

An Albany teen confessed to brutally beating his pregnant girlfriend with a hammer, killing her unborn baby.

Tylique Young.

 Photo Credit: Albany County District Attorney
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

Tylique Young, 18, pleaded guilty to a five-count indictment that included assault, kidnapping, and robbery, in Albany County Court on Thursday, Sept. 25.

The horrific attack unfolded over two days in May inside Young’s Albany apartment on Orange street, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Over the course of several hours, Young held his girlfriend hostage, stole her cellphone, and struck her repeatedly with a hammer, prosecutors said.

The victim, who was 27 weeks pregnant, suffered multiple blows to her abdomen. She was taken to Albany Medical Center, where doctors found she had a ruptured placenta. The injury caused the death of her unborn baby and required emergency medical treatment.

Young was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility and will face up to 20 years in state prison when he is sentenced in November.

