Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
Overcast 58°

SHARE

Teen Accused Of Kicking School Worker To Death Charged With Assault: Report

A staff member at a Massachusetts therapeutic school was killed after she was kicked in the chest by a 14-year-old student. Now, a news report says authorities have charged the teenager with the death. 

Amy Morrell 

Amy Morrell 

 Photo Credit: Amy Morrell Facebook
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Amy Morrell, 53, of Riverside, Rhode Island, worked at Meadowridge Academy in Swansea. The school serves students with emotional and developmental challenges.

Authorities said Morrell and other staff were trying to stop a student from leaving her dorm without permission on Oct. 15 when the teen kicked Morrell in the chest.

“Shortly after being struck, the victim collapsed,” said Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III. Staff members performed CPR and called 911, but Morrell could not be saved.

The student has been charged with assault and battery, causing serious bodily injury. She was arraigned in Fall River Juvenile Court, the prosecutor's office said. The girl's name was not released because of her age. 

In a statement, The Justice Resource Institute, which partners with the school, said, “The Meadowridge Academy community is deeply saddened by the passing of direct care staff member, Amy Morrell.”

Jennie DunKley, an advocate for special education students, told WCVB-5 she hopes the tragedy leads to change. “I want to focus on implementing meaningful strategies and tools that prevent escalation. The best way to prevent restraint and seclusion is to not have a reason to even consider it."

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE