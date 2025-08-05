Tax Judge Slices $850M Off Massive NJ Mall’s Valuation, Reports Say

The ruling made last Thursday, July 31, brings the property's 2025 valuation to $1.65 billion, down from the $3.3 billion figure earlier this year. The initial $800 million cut came in March, followed by this latest reduction, according to CoStar.

The move represents a win for Triple Five Group, the mall's owner, which has long argued that the complex was overvalued, Bloomberg said. However, the decision deals a significant blow to bondholders who hold the approximately $800 million in tax-exempt municipal bonds tied to the mall’s payments in lieu of taxes, known as PILOTs, Bloomberg noted.

According to CoStar, the mall argued in its appeal that East Rutherford used flawed methods to assess the property — including treating its modified gross retail leases as standard triple-net leases.

American Dream had previously contended that its tax valuation exceeded the combined assessments of the Mall at Short Hills, Westfield Garden State Plaza, Willowbrook Mall, The Shops at Riverside, and Six Flags Great Adventure, CoStar said.

The $5 billion complex, which opened in 2019 after two decades of development, features retail, an indoor amusement park, a water park, a ski slope, and an observation wheel, CoStar reported.

An American Dream spokesperson declined to comment.

