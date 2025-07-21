Tattoo Shop Owner, Wife, Their Nanny Kidnapped Teen, Assaulted Her At NY Home: DA

Wayne Barnes, 44, and Jasmine Barnes, 42, of Hartsdale, along with their 19-year-old nanny, Lizbeth Cerrato-Sanchez of Yonkers, were arrested and arraigned on Thursday, July 10, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced on Monday, July 21.

Prosecutors say the victim, a 19-year-old woman from Queens, worked for Wayne Barnes at his Bronx tattoo parlor, Sons of Ink. On Friday, May 16, Barnes allegedly offered her a ride home but assaulted her with a metal baton during the trip after a heated argument. He later picked up his wife, who allegedly joined the attack, both in the car and at their home in Hartsdale, according to the DA's Office.

Once at the home, the couple allegedly dragged the victim inside, where Jasmine Barnes pushed her down the stairs and beat her with the baton. The nanny, Cerrato-Sanchez, also allegedly punched the victim in the face before leaving the house, prosecutors said.

The victim was eventually released and took an Uber home. She received medical treatment the next day and reported the incident to Greenburgh Police, who arrested all three suspects on Tuesday, May 20.

Wayne Barnes is charged with second-degree kidnapping, weapon possession, and multiple assault counts. Jasmine Barnes faces similar charges, as well as separate charges in the Bronx. Cerrato-Sanchez is charged with assault and weapon possession.

DA Cacace called the case “astonishing,” adding, “Incidents like this underscore the importance of multiple jurisdictions being able to work together to swiftly deliver justice.”

Wayne and Jasmine Barnes are due back in Westchester court on Tuesday, July 29. Cerrato-Sanchez is scheduled to appear Thursday, August 7.

