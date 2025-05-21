Target Sales Slump Amid Boycotts Over DEI Policy Changes, Trump's Tariffs Raising Some Prices

Target reported that net sales dropped 2.8% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the prior year. Despite digital sales rising 4.7%, in-store sales plummeted 5.7%, causing total transactions to fall 2.4%.

Chief financial officer Jim Lee said Target is expecting similar sales drops throughout 2025.

"For the full year, we believe it's prudent to plan for a low single-digit decline in our sales, in line with our first-quarter performance," Lee said during an earnings call on Wednesday, May 21.

Despite weaker-than-expected sales, CEO Brian Cornell said Target saw "healthy digital growth" through Target Circle 360 and a boost from seasonal holidays like Valentine's Day and Easter. He also highlighted a new collaboration with fashion company Kate Spade, the strongest designer partnership for Target in "more than a decade."

Like its competitor Walmart, Target also admitted it'll have to increase prices on some items due to Trump's tariffs. The company said it would try to avoid widespread price hikes for goods.

While Cornell didn't mention specific items that'll cost more, he said Target is negotiating with vendors and changing countries it receives items from, among other supply chain adjustments.

"We have many levers to use in mitigating the impact of tariffs, and price is the very last resort," Cornell said to CNBC.

Target has also faced a massive boycott due to its decision to roll back its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. The programs were created in the aftermath of the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Target's home city of Minneapolis.

Critics have said Target's rollback was aimed at appeasing Trump, who strongly opposes DEI efforts. The move sparked a Lent boycott of Target and pressure from racial justice activists like Rev. Al Sharpton.

After releasing its earnings report, Target's stock price sat at around $94 a share, well off its yearly high of about $142.50. The big-box giant's shares have fallen even further from their all-time peak of around $240 in November 2021.

Target also announced the departures of chief strategy and growth officer Christina Hennington, along with chief legal officer Amy Tu.

