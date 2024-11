The top winning ticket worth $31,707 was sold in Dutchess County at the All In One Foodmart on Wolcott Ave in Beacon for the Thursday, Nov. 21, evening drawing.

The winning numbers were: 07-16-18-23-30.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

