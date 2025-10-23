T-Pain Releases Real 'Boots With The Fur' In Throwback Collab With Crocs

Crocs is teaming up with rapper T-Pain to sell actual "boots with the fur." The footwear brand officially launched the Classic Unfurgettable Leopard Knee High Boot on Thursday, Oct. 23.

The collaboration references the 41-year-old's famous lyric from Flo Rida's hit song "Low."

"Shorty had them Apple Bottom jeans, boots with the fur," T-Pain sings. "The whole club was lookin' at her / She hit the floor, next thing you know / Shawty got low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low."

The October 2007 chart-topper quickly reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and finished as 2008's top song of the year. The song has been played countless times on the radio, inside clubs, and at sporting events.

The real "boots with the fur" stand at 35.4 inches tall, which is the tallest shoe ever produced by Crocs. The boots are wrapped in plush, fake leopard-print fur, adorned with 17 Jibbitz charms, chains, and metal details.

The release coincides with Crocs' month-long "Croctober" promotion.

"Croctober is our love letter to the fans," said chief marketing officer Carly Gomez. "They've always been the heartbeat of our brand, and this year, we're celebrating their creativity, individuality, and boldness in ways they have truly only dreamed of."

Crocs is mainly known for producing foam shoes with ventilation holes. The brand has seen a revival in recent years due to nostalgia, celebrities wearing the footwear, and skyrocketing sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Washington Post reported.

The T-Pain boots are available globally on Crocs.com and at the Crocs SoHo store in New York City.

