Sword-Wielding Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In HV, Police Say

A man wielding a sword was fatally shot by police after attacking members of a mobile crisis team and confronting responding officers in the Hudson Valley, officials said.

The incident happened in Dutchess County in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Thursday, June 5, at around 2:15 p.m., according to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Police said they were called to a home at 8 Fair Oaks Dr. for a report of an active assault involving a man armed with a sword who was attacking members of the Dutchess County Mobile Crisis Team.

When officers arrived, they learned the suspect was still inside the home. Upon entering, they found two men — one of whom had sustained a head injury, the department said.

A confrontation then occurred between the suspect and officers, during which an officer fired his department-issued handgun, striking the armed man. Officers immediately began medical aid, and the suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect's name has not been released.

The investigation has now been turned over to the New York State Attorney General’s Office, with assistance from the New York State Police. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and the Arlington Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Attorney General’s Office at 212-416-6054.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

