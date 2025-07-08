Swedish Invasion: IKEA Expanding Upstate With First Store Outside NYC

IKEA, the global home furnishings giant known for its maze-like showrooms and self-assembled furniture with Swedish names – and meatballs – will open its first upstate New York store in Syracuse, the company announced Tuesday, July 8.

The new store will open inside the Destiny USA shopping center in fall 2025. It will be IKEA’s third New York location, joining existing stores in Brooklyn and Long Island.

“We are thrilled to offer Syracuse metro area residents more ways to shop and experience IKEA,” said CEO Javier Quiñones. “[This store] highlights our commitment to bring IKEA closer to the many people and make it easier and more affordable to access our home furnishing products and solutions.”

The Syracuse store will clock in at around 70,000 square feet and offer a curated selection of more than 3,000 products available for immediate takeaway, plus planning services for trickier home projects like kitchens and bedrooms.

Bigger furniture pieces can be ordered online and picked up at the store or delivered for a small fee.

And yes, there will be meatballs — along with plant-based alternatives, cinnamon buns, and all the other beloved Swedish-inspired snacks that have developed a cult following over the years.

IKEA’s signature showroom setup will feature fully furnished room displays, along with an “As-is” section for gently used or discontinued items looking for a second life.

The upcoming Syracuse location is especially personal for Scott Kay, market manager at IKEA Paramus and Syracuse University alumnus.

“I have many fond memories of my time in Syracuse, and I’m excited to bring the IKEA experience and stylish, functional, and affordable home furnishings to both students and residents of Syracuse. Go Orange!”

Founded in Sweden in the 1940s and now operated by the Ingka Group in over 30 countries, IKEA is known worldwide for its simple, functional furniture with whimsical names — and for turning shopping into a full-day affair.

The company operates more than 50 US locations and continues to expand its presence with new-format stores, pickup points, and online services.

