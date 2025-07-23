SWAT Raids NY Apartment, Seizes Cocaine; Man Charged, DA Says

William Oliver of New Jersey was taken into custody on Tuesday, July 22, at the Pleasant Valley Garden Apartments in the Town of Pleasant Valley, the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force announced on Wednesday, July 23.

The arrest followed an investigation during which agents made multiple undercover drug purchases from Oliver, authorities said.

With the help of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service Unit (SWAT), agents executed a search warrant at Oliver’s residence, where they found a quantity of cocaine, as well as packaging materials and digital scales used to distribute drugs, the DA's Office said.

Oliver was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Additional charges are pending, officials said.

Oliver was arraigned in Pleasant Valley Town Court and released, as required by New York State law.

