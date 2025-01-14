Suspicious Object At Ulster County School Found To Be Burnt Flashlight: Police

The incident occurred at Kerhonkson Elementary School around 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13.

According to Ulster County Sheriff's Office Capt. Joseph Sciutto, the school resource officer, was notified by staff about the object and markings on the pavement. The deputy secured the area and requested assistance from an explosive detection K9. A comprehensive search of the school and its property revealed no hazardous findings.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Rondout Valley School District evacuated and dismissed students early to ensure their safety as law enforcement responded to the scene.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the suspicious object was the remains of a flashlight intentionally set on fire. Further examination uncovered additional charred debris, including a can, cardboard, paper towel, and an article of clothing, all of which had been burned in the parking lot.

Scuitto said investigators learned that two juveniles had accessed the school property on the night of Saturday, Jan. 11, between 7 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., setting a series of small fires in the parking lot. The markings on the pavement were unrelated to the incident.

"The event appears to be an isolated case of reckless behavior by juveniles playing with fire," Sciutto said. "The school building was unoccupied, and no fires were set near the structure."

The juveniles were identified and interviewed. Due to their age, they will be referred to Ulster County Family Court. School officials were informed of the outcome of the investigation and the juveniles’ identities.

