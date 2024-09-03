Suspect Nabbed Stealing Items From Car In Handicapped Space At Hudson Valley Supermarket

The incident occurred in Orange County around noon on Thursday, Aug. 29, in the parking lot of Market 32 at 39 N. Plank Road in Newburgh.

According to Lt. Matthew Nadolny of the Town of Newburgh Police, officers responded to the grocery store for a reported fight in progress.

An investigation determined that Nicholaus Mikus, age 40, of Newburgh, was stealing items from a parked vehicle in a handicapped parking spot.

Nadolny said the vehicle's owner discovered Mikus taking their property, and a confrontation ensued. Mikus also engaged in a physical confrontation with a bystander attempting to aid the victim.

Mikus displayed a weapon and fled the area in a vehicle. A short time later, the car and Mikus were located in the City of Poughkeepsie, Nadolny said.

He was brought back to the Town of Newburgh, where he was arrested and processed.

Mikus was transported to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, where he was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail without bail.

He will appear in the Town of Newburgh Justice Court on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The Town of Newburgh Police were assisted by:

City of Poughkeepsie Police

New York State Police

New York State Bridge Authority

Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center

