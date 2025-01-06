Suspect Nabbed In Shots Fired Incident In Dutchess County Neighborhood: Police

The incident occurred on Friday, Jan. 3, around 7:50 p.m., said the city of Poughkeepsie Police.

Responding officers found no victims but discovered spent shell casings and gunfire damage to an occupied residence during a canvass of the area, the department said.

Detectives and crime scene technicians processed the scene, determining that the shooting was linked to an earlier disturbance.

The suspect, identified as David Smith-Daye, was located by officers on the 500 block of Main Street and taken into custody without incident.

Smith-Daye was charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, strangulation, and reckless endangerment. He was held pending arraignment.

Police did not provide information on the earlier incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information is urged to call the confidential Tip Line at 845-451-7577.

