Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Shooting In Hudson Valley

Khyree Pratt, age 23, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 5, in connection with the 2022 murder of Lionel Pittman in Dutchess County at the Forrestal Heights housing complex in Beacon.

According to Beacon Police Chief Thomas Figlia, Pratt is currently an inmate in a Federal Correction Institution out of state.

Members of the Beacon Police Department transported him back to Beacon, where he was processed on charges of murder and then transported to the Dutchess County Jail.

Figlia said the arrest, together with Naije Perrette's arrest on Tuesday, June 11, represents yet another facet in the culmination of years of diligent work by members of the Beacon Police Department, the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office, and other assisting agencies.

