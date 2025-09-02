Suspect Caught Minutes After Fatal Labor Day Weekend Shooting In NY, Police Say

The incident happened in Yonkers at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31, when officers were called to 27 Ludlow St., where they found 42-year-old Felix Santiago of Yonkers suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the city's police department announced on Monday, Sept. 1.

Santiago was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive, police said.

Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the suspect and a family member of the victim. As the suspect passed Santiago on the street, he allegedly fired three shots, striking him once in the abdomen, according to the department.

Detectives soon began investigating at the scene while the department tracked the suspect on city security cameras. Within 15 minutes of the shooting, detectives arrested the alleged gunman, identified as 26-year-old Linzell Staggers of Yonkers.

A 9mm handgun with an extended 30-round magazine was found on him, according to police.

Staggers is now charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

