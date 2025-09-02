Survey Reveals What Factors Go Into Making Big Decisions

The survey was conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Life Happens for Life Insurance Awareness Month.

The poll of 2,000 US adults, evenly split by generation, finds seven in 10 base major decisions on nontraditional cues such as intuition (36 percent), prayer (29 percent), and general vibes (19 percent).

Most stand by those calls: 71 percent reported no regrets tied to choices made this way.

Those signals are steering concrete moves.

Respondents said they used them to choose a job (32 percent), decide where to move (26 percent), end a relationship (26 percent), quit or switch jobs (24 percent), get a pet (21 percent), invest (20 percent), or get married (20 percent).

Generational examples surfaced too: 31 percent of baby boomers said a home purchase followed these signs.

Meanwhile, 23 percent of Gen Z (people born roughly between the mid-1990s and the early 2010s) chose a college major this way, and 17 percent of millennials (individuals born roughly between the early 1980s and the mid-1990s) stated that such cues prompted them to start a business.

Head versus heart depends on the context.

For relationships, jobs, and even food choices, 42 percent of Gen Z said the heart leads, compared with 28 percent of baby boomers (a person born in the years following World War II).

For financial decisions, logic takes over across age groups: 67 percent of Gen Z, 69 percent of millennials and Gen X (people born between the mid-1960s and early 1980s), and 83 percent of boomers said the head rules.

In an average month, Gen Z hits a heart‑yes, wallet‑no moment about 10 times, versus eight for millennials and Gen X and five for boomers.

Before spending more than $500, Americans tend to consult their circle.

Gen Z consults six people on average. For millennials, it's seven.

Older people seek advice from fewer people on average For Gen X, the number is five five. For baby boomers, it's three.

Most often discuss with a partner (40 percent), parents (27 percent), best friends (25 percent), and siblings (18 percent).

A financial professional ranks at seven percent, behind Google searches (15 percent) and social media (nine percent).

