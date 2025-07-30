Support From GOP Base Slides As Trump Approval Falls

The Economist/YouGov survey, conducted among 1,777 American adults from Friday, July 25 through Monday, July 28, found that just 40 percent of respondents approve of the president’s job performance, while 55 percent disapprove.

This results in a 15-point net deficit and marks his worst showing since returning to office in January 2025.

At the start of his second term, Trump was holding steady at 49 percent approval.

But the new data reflects a steady two-week slide, with his numbers stuck at 55 percent disapproval and 41 percent approval. That's down from 53–42 earlier this month.

The sharpest decline is among Republicans, where Trump has lost 12 points of support in just two weeks, an unusual development for a leader who has long dominated the party’s base.

The findings place Trump’s standing well below the historical average for presidents at this point in office.

While the poll did not identify a specific cause for the downturn, political analysts suggest the renewed focus on the late financier and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein may be playing a role in shaping public perception.

Click here to view poll results.

.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.