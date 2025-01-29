Superintendent Suspension: District Names Acting Replacement Amid Controversy In Hudson Valley

In a meeting on Tuesday night, Jan. 28, the district's Board of Education named Dr. Lisa Boun Acting Superintendent of Schools in a 5-4 vote.

Boun's appointment, which will go into effect on Tuesday, Feb. 11, follows the suspension with pay of Superintendent Jackielyn Manning-Campbell on Thursday, Jan. 23.

This action followed a recent budget audit allegedly revealing a multi-million-dollar surplus and a high-profile incident at Newburgh Free Academy Main Campus involving reports of shots fired during a large fight earlier this month, as Daily Voice reported.

"The Board understands the concerns and emotions surrounding this decision," the school board said in a statement on Monday, Jan. 27, adding, "Our priority is to ensure fair and thorough processes while meeting our commitments to the proper governance of our school district."

In order to fulfill her duties as Acting Superintendent, Boun will take a leave of absence without pay from her position as principal of one of the district's elementary schools.

She has a contentious history with the district, as she sued it for discrimination after she was reassigned from her position as principal of South Middle School in 2019.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

