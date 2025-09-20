Super Bowl Champ Wendell Smallwood Jr. Sentenced For Covid-19, Tax Fraud

U.S. District Senior Judge Richard G. Andrews also ordered Smallwood, 31, to repay the government $645,000. The punishment comes after Smallwood pleaded guilty in December 2024 to orchestrating schemes that defrauded COVID-19 relief programs and the IRS.

Smallwood earned about $500,000 in NFL paychecks in 2020 and 2021 — after he began carrying out the fraud — court documents state. His conviction marks a steep fall for the former athlete, who rose from Wilmington’s tough streets to star at Delaware’s Red Lion Christian Academy and West Virginia University before reaching the NFL and making $3 million over six seasons.

Judge Andrews allowed Smallwood to delay reporting to prison until mid-December so he can complete online courses at West Virginia University to finish his bachelor’s degree in criminology. His attorney, Mark Sheppard, told the court about his academic progress.

Smallwood also faces felony charges in New Jersey for illegal possession of assault-style weapons and a large-capacity ammunition magazine. Those items were seized when investigators raided his Mullica Hill home in August 2023. A final status conference in that case is scheduled later this month.

Drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft, Smallwood played three seasons with the Eagles and was on the roster during the team’s Super Bowl 52 victory over the New England Patriots. He later played for Washington and the Pittsburgh Steelers and briefly joined the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad in 2021.

