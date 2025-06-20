Suicide By Cop: US Coast Guard Vet Killed In Police Shooting, Coroner Rules

Gary J.C. Moyer, of South Whitehall Township, was pronounced dead on scene at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday, May 28, in the 100 block of N. 38th Street, after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.

On June 20, the coroner ruled Moyer’s manner of death a homicide. The Lehigh County District Attorney determined that the police shooting was justifiable.

“Homicide is defined as ‘the killing of one person by another,’” Buglio said.

“This incident involved a police shooting, and while I am ruling the manner of death a homicide, District Attorney Gavin Holihan has determined that the shooting was justifiable.”

“It is clear that Mr. Moyer acted in a threatening manner with the intent to provoke law enforcement, a situation commonly referred to as ‘suicide by cop.’”

🇺🇸 Coast Guard Veteran, Devoted Husband & Grandfather

Moyer was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran who served during the Vietnam era, according to his obituary on the Stephens Funeral Home website. He graduated from William Allen High School in 1969 and from East Stroudsburg University before working as a real estate appraiser, broker, and airline attendant. He retired from his business in 2020, his obituary says.

He was active at Asbury United Methodist Church in Allentown and enjoyed yoga, Pilates, swimming, trampolining with his granddaughters, scuba diving, playing guitar, and collecting antiques — especially turn-of-the-century mousetraps, his obituary says.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Thelma S. (Crouse) Moyer; children Jennifer and Adam; grandchildren Phoenix and Taylor; and a large extended family.

A funeral service was held Monday, June 2, at Stephens Funeral Home in Allentown. Donations in Moyer’s memory can be made to any Parkinson’s Research fund.

Click here to read Gary Moyer's complete obituary.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.